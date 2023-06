‘Annie’ begins run at Charlotte’s Belk Theater The show’s run started Tuesday night at Belk Theater. It goes through Sunday, June 4.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s a Broadway classic and now you have a chance to see “Annie” right here in Charlotte.

The show’s run started Tuesday night at Belk Theater. It goes through Sunday, June 4.

Ellie Pulsifer and Christopher Swan, who play Annie and Daddy Warbucks, respectively, stopped by QC Morning to talk about the musical’s lasting impact.

