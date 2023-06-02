Assessing the summer job market

We spoke with CBS News Business Analyst Jill Schlesinger about the state of employment as May comes to a close.

Assessing the summer job market

By WBTV Web Staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Over 300,00 jobs were created last month, blowing economists’ predictions out of the water. But what does that mean for the next few months?

CBS News Business Analyst Jill Schlesinger says that there could be a dip in the coming months, naturally, but there is one group still thriving.

Today’s three big questions:

1. Did the report come in on target?

2. How are high school grads faring in the job market?

3. What’s expected for summer employment this year?

