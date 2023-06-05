Learning to weave with Phat Bottom Baskets

Learning about the art of basket weaving with Phat Bottom Baskets Today we’re learning a new skill and trying our hand at the art of basket weaving and so could you.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Robin Stockton, the owner of The Corner Shop LKN, and Patty Minges, weaver & owner of Phat Bottom Baskets, stopped by the QC Life studios to talk about their newest introductory course.

“We highlight local artists and give them a place to share their craft while building connections in our community. Patty Minges, is our local weaver and we are proud to carry her line of hand woven baskets, Phat Bottom Baskets” Stockton said.

Join them on June 3rd at 11:00am at the Corner Shop LKN to make a small muffin basket. The four hour session costs $25 per person and will have tea and water provided.

Website: www.thecornershoplkn.com

Instagram: @thecornershoplkn

Facebook: @theCornerShopLKN

