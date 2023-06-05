Paw Patrol Live: Great Pirate Adventure coming to Charlotte this October

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - This October, the popular Nickelodeon children’s show, Paw Patrol will be coming to life with performances here in Charlotte. Tickets to the “Great Pirate Adventure,” will be made available starting on Sunday, June 18th. Ticket prices start at $45 per person and VIP (Very Important Pup) limited edition tickets will also be available starting at $105 and include a photo op with the cast and priority seating.

Audiences will encounter the canine team’s fabulous adventures at Ovens Auditorium, with multiple showings running from October 27th-29th. So grab your crew and head to Ticketmaster to purchase a seat on this fun sea excursion.

From hidden treasure, musical numbers, and a special appearance from the crew’s newest furry friend Tracker, this is an event that the whole family will enjoy.

Information and ticket pricing can be found here, show times for the event are as followed:

Oct. 27 (Fri.)- 6:00pm

Oct. 28 (Sat.)- 10:00am, 2:00pm

Oct. 29 (Sun.)- 12:00pm and 3:00pm

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.