What nail trends to look out for this summer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - With the beginning of summer officially underway, what better time to start thinking about nail designs for the next few months?

We met with MK Sholesie, who owns and manicures at The Good Polish, about some of the trends that are in store for the near future.

From chrome designs to seashell/nautical themes and more, Sholesie gave us the rundown on what nail styles will take the summer by storm based on what she’s seen firsthand and heard online.

And for those who don’t have access to a luxury manicurist, fear not because The Good Polish is developing at-home nail wraps and press-ons to bring these manicures to your doorstep. Follow them on Instagram for updates on the release of those products.

