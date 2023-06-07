Vibe Black Vodka, the world’s only American-made black vodka

Vibe Black Vodka: A vodka distilled to standout The only American-made black-colored vodka on the planet is made right here in North Carolina,

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The only American-made black-colored vodka on the planet is made right here in North Carolina, it’s called Vibe Black Vodka and it’s made by Dr. Tony Reese, the creator and owner of the brand.

He stopped by the QC Life Studios to share more about his creation and mixed up some drinks that you can try yourself.

