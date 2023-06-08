CHARLOTTE IS CREATIVE: One Voice Chorus of Charlotte presents “Match Game: Queer Icons” One Voice brings lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and LGBTQIA+ affirming people together to celebrate our lives in song.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - One Voice brings lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and LGBTQIA+ affirming people together to celebrate our lives in song. Since 1989, when five Charlotteans met to form the Chorus, One Voice has grown into an important source of strength for our community.

Micah Deer, the inaugural Executive Director of the One Voice Chorus of Charlotte stopped by the QC Life Studio to tell us more about the group, and the upcoming performance

“The 25 singers at our first rehearsal in January 1990 have become a joyous and dedicated group of over 70 singers, support members, and paid musical staff.”

Their next concert is called Match Game: Queer Icons and will be at Charlotte Ballet on June 23rd and 24th at 8:00 p.m. It will feature music from Madonna, Queen, the Indigo Girls, Lady Gaga, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Ricky Martin, and more.

There’ll be big showstoppers and intimate solos, all honoring queer musical icons.

More info is here: https://onevoicechorus.com/match-game-queer-icons/

SOCIALS: Website: https://onevoicechorus.com/ Instagram: onevoicechorus

Twitter: @OneVoice_CLT

Facebook: One Voice Chorus of Charlotte

