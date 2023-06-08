Pop-up manga café bringing a taste of Japan to Charlotte

Pop up manga café brining a taste of Japan to Charlotte A manga café is a type of café, originating from Japan, where people can read manga.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A place of entertainment for fans of manga, anime, video games, and more in the Charlotte NC area! A manga café is a type of café, originating from Japan, where people can read manga.

“People pay for the amount of time they stay in the café. Most manga cafés also offer internet access like internet cafés and vice versa, making the two terms mostly interchangeable in Japan, “ Gabbie Middleton, owner and creator said.

Inari Shrine Café is hosting a one day pop-up event on June 10, 2023, from 11 AM to 5 PM at the VAPA Center.

Prices

$15 Manga Cafe Entry

$15 Street Fighter tournament entry

$30 Manga & Street Fighter entry

SOCIALS:

Website: https://inarishrinecafe.carrd.co/

Instagram: Inari.Shrine.cafe

Twitter: Inari Shrine Cafe

Facebook: Inari Shrine Cafe

