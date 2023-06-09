Eat Black Charlotte Week celebrates Black food contributiuons in the community

Eat Black Charlotte Food and Culture Festival returns to the Queen City Eat Black Charlotte Week (EATBLKCharlotte) is a week of pre-fixe lunch and dinner menus from Charlotte metro area Black-owned restaurants.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Eat Black Charlotte is a highly-anticipated annual celebration of Black foodways and the chefs and entrepreneurs who thrive in those spaces across the Charlotte-Mecklenburg community. What began in 2020 as a hashtag (#eatblkclt) and a way to support local Black businesses impacted by adverse national events during the social justice movement.

Asha Ellison, Eat Black Charlotte Team Member stopped by the QC Life Studio to talk more about the celebration and the food truck rally happening on June 11.

Eat Black Charlotte Week runs June 2-11 with an exciting festival and food truck rally on Saturday, June 10 from 2-7 p.m. at Victoria Yards and The Market at 7th Street Uptown.

“This is our third year hosting the Eat Black Charlotte Food & Culture festival and it continues to grow each year! It’s a great way to celebrate Black-owned food and beverage businesses and vendors in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area,” organizers said.

During Eat Black Charlotte Week, participating Black-owned businesses will feature special deals on menus so it’s a great and affordable way to try new restaurants or food trucks! We really encourage everyone to eat during the week with partnering businesses.

· The festival is FREE to attend but early access tickets are available for $25

· The event is family-friendly, and we’ll have lots of activities for children this year – such as slime-making with the Gook Factory!

· New this year: location, location, location! We moved the festival to Victoria Yards to be more central to the community and we extended the hours for the event. This also allows attendees to take the Light Rail to the event or find paid parking on the street or surrounding lots.

· New food trucks and vendors this year include Nacho Average Food Truck, Drums VS Flats, Snow Your Roll, Weathered Souls, and Jinya Ramen Bar. And we also have over 20 community favorites like Mariah’s Taco Spot participating in the week and festival.

· Follow us on social media to keep up with the event and all things Eat Black Charlotte!

SOCIALS:

Website: https://www.eatblkclt.com Instagram: @eatblkcharlotte

Twitter: @eatblkcharlotte

Facebook: facebook.com/eatblkclt

#eatblkcharlotte #eatblkclt

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.