Charlotte is Creative: Learning about the art of yarn-bombing

The art of yarn-bombing Pam Imhoff draws attention to a new art expression known as "yarn graffiti."

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - By day, Pam Imhoff is an art teacher in the Charlotte Mecklenburg School system. But outside of the classroom, she has become one of the Queen City’s most prolific textile artists.

With colorful and unique crochet work, Imhoff has created yarn-based pieces for the City of Charlotte, the Hornets, and more.

Imhoff has also become an avid yarn-bomber, which is someone best described as yarn graffiti artist. We welcomed her to the QC Studio to give us the rundown on her endeavors and the legitimacy of yarn-bombing as a new form of art.

To see more of Imhoff’s work, you can visit her website.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.