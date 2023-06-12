Learning about the North Carolina Zoo’s red-ruffed lemurs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - At the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro, one of the best opportunities they offer is VIP tours.

These tours allow you to get up close and personal with bears, giraffes, elephants and more. We stopped by the zoo for our own look at George and Marie – the two red-ruffed lemurs.

With guidance from Sarah Himmelspach, a keeper at the zoo, we got the amazing chance to meet with George and Marie and learn more about the two as well as their species.

The lemurs are no longer available to visit with the VIP tour, but to learn about what animals are, you can visit the zoo’s website.

