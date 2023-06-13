Charlotte’s historical McNinch House to honor late founder

Honoring Ellen Davis In honor of our late Founder, Ellen Davis, who adored flamingoes, we are excited to host this very special event celebrating National Flamingo Day.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - McNinch House restaurant will be honoring late founder, Ellen Davis.

The event will take place on June 23, which is National Flamingo Day. The pink birds were one of Davis’ favorite animals.

From 5:30-8:30 p.m. cocktails, wines, and a selection of hors d’oeuvres will be served on the porch, lawn, or inside. Each ticket entitles you to two drinks of your choice and hors d’oeuvres curated by our Executive Chef Matthew Shepard.

McNinch House is a famous dining establishment in Charlotte and has been regularly voted on as the most romantic restaurant in the Queen city since opening in 1989. The residence was home to the McNinch family for most of its history.

Samuel Sylvanus McNinch (1867-1929), one of the first owners, was Charlotte’s mayor from 1905 to 1907.

President William Howard Taft visited McNinch when he came to town for the Mecklenburg Declaration of Independence celebration on May 20, 1909.

The interior layout of the pink-and-purple Victorian house on the National Register of Historic Places is much the same as it was when the house was built in the 1890s.

SOCIALS:

Website: https://www.mcninchhouserestaurant.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mcninch_house_restaurant

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mcninchhouserestaurant/

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.