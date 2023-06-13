Restaurant group launches YouTube channel showing the inner workings of the biz

Restaurant team launches YouTube channel The channel will offer a behind-the-scenes look at the business.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Jamie Brown, owner of Tonidandel-Brown Restaurant group stopped by the QC studio to discuss her company’s YouTube channel launch. The goal of the channel is to offer a behind-the-scenes look at their business. The first episode titled “Opening Superland Brunch” highlights this new project.

“There are several valuable lessons learned from making the videos including teamwork, details, starting from scratch, and watching an idea become an actual thing,” Brown said.

Supperland Brunch is available at their location now, on Saturday and Sunday mornings from 11:00 am-1:00 pm.

