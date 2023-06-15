Honoring Flag Day with The American Legion

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Flag Day takes place every year on June 14 to celebrate the red, white, and blue banner that represents the United States.

To celebrate the occasion this year, we spoke with some individuals with tons of knowledge about the stars and stripes: The American Legion.

For those unfamiliar with the Legion, it is an organization that is seen as the foremost experts regarding the American flag. The Legion also distributes the “Let’s be Right on Flag Etiquette” pamphlet and awards certificates to businesses and individuals who display the flag year-round, among other responsibilities.

We were fortunate to meet with two flag folders, an inspector, and speaker from the Legion to get a look at and discuss the significance of protecting Old Glory on its national holiday.

For additional info on the Legion, you can visit their website. If you have an unserviceable flag, you can drop it off at one of these American Legion Posts:

American Legion Concord Post 51 - 165 Wilshire Ave. SW Concord, NC 28025

165 Wilshire Ave. SW Concord, NC 28025 American Legion Huntersville Post 321 - 107 Main St., Huntersville, NC 28078

- 107 Main St., Huntersville, NC 28078 American Legion Matthews Post 235 - 184 S. Trade St., Matthews, NC 28105

- 184 S. Trade St., Matthews, NC 28105 American Legion Independence Post 262 - 1940 Donald Ross Road, Charlotte, NC 28208

- 1940 Donald Ross Road, Charlotte, NC 28208 American Legion Post 353 Paw Creek - 5661 Hovis Road, Charlotte, NC 28216

