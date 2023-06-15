Newton’s summer concert series kicks off this week

Free music all summer long at Newtown's Summer Concert Series Music on Main in Newton kicks off soon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Music on Main is back this year in Downtown Newton.

We kick off Music on Main 2023 by partnering with Catawba County in celebrating Juneteenth with celebrations, performances, parades, guest speakers, revival, resource fairs, informative programming, and family gatherings. We’ll welcome an NC Music HoF Member in The Chairmen of the Board at 6:00 p.m., Thursday night at the Frank & Sue Jones Amphitheatre in Downtown Newton, NC.

b. 100% free to attend! Concertgoers are welcome to park in any of the free, on-street parking spaces and free public parking lots around the event perimeter.

c. For everyone to enjoy: cornhole, axe throwing, and a basketball free-throw game. Catawba County’s “Library-to-Go” will be in attendance to provide resources and programs and provide a space for everyone to learn, lounge, and play.

d. The Music on Main Summer Concert Series is presented by Downtown Newton Development Association (DNDA), a nonprofit whose mission is to cultivate and elevate the vitality of downtown through collaboration and fostering community partnerships in an inclusive and welcoming environment

Summary: The Downtown Newton Music on Main Summer Concert Series is a summer-long series dedicated to bringing together the local residents and visitors for free concerts, local flavors, and community.

