Visit Symphony Park for a summer showcase

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Charlotte Symphony has officially kicked off its “Summer Pops” series at Symphony Park.

Whether it’s “Family Night at the Movies” or “The Music of John Williams,” this summer series has tunes that will appeal to even the least knowledgeable orchestra goers.

To preview the set of concerts, Christopher James Lees, the resident conductor of the Charlotte Orchestra, joined us in the QC Studio.

For more on the concerts, tickets, and general information, visit the Charlotte Symphony’s “Summer Pops” website.

