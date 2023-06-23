Durag Festival 2023 comes to Camp North End Festivities include food, fashion, and artistic talent in the local black community.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Durag Festival celebrates Juneteenth with live musical performances by talented black artists.

The event, founded by Lisa Michelle and Dammit Wesley, has highlighted Juneteenth since 2018 with the goal to “make Juneteenth the most celebrated holiday on earth.”

Festivities include food, fashion, and artistic talent in the local black community. There will be food trucks, a skating rink and countless markets at the celebration.

Perrine DeShield, the creator of the Upcycle challenge, and Matt Olin, a member of the Charlotte is Creative team, stopped by the QC studio to highlight the annual event.

The festival takes place this Saturday, June 24, from 2 to 10 p.m. at Camp North End. You can purchase tickets on the Duragfest website, or visit their social media pages for more information.

