Taking it back to the 18th century at the Torrance House

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QC Morning) - The Hugh Torrance House & Store, located in Huntersville, is North Carolina’s oldest surviving sto­­­re and one of Mecklenburg County’s only remaining structures from the 1700s.

First built in 1780 and given some additions throughout the following years, the Torrance House has stood the test of time, to say the very least.

Nowadays, the house offers tours of its ground and still has a fully functional dry goods store.

Our Cheryl Brayboy stopped by the house before their Fourth of July event to get a look at the history of the property.

