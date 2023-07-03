Learning about Anthony Hamilton's iconic hats His hats are part of a special partnership with Frances Grey Luxury Millinery.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Platinum-selling singer, songwriter, and record producer Anthony Hamilton is known for rocking an iconic hat wherever he goes. The hats are a partnership with Debbie Lorenzo, Founder of Frances Grey Luxury Millinery.

Lorenzo joined Hamilton and the QC@3 staff virtually from New York to talk about the Anthony Hamilton x Frances Grey Legacy Collection.

You can learn more about her and her creations online, through Twitter @francesgreyny, Facebook at francesgreyhats, and Instagram @frances.grey.

