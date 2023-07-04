Making an umbrella craft that’s great for your little ones

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you’re looking for a quick and fun project for your kids on the Fourth, we have the perfect idea: a DIY mini-umbrella!
All you need are the following supplies to make the umbrella, which is sure to entertain your little ones if the day becomes slow before the fireworks at night.
Supplies:
- Craft paper
- Scissors
- Pencil/pen
- Tape or circle to trace
- Glue or tape
- Straw
Now, all that’s left is to follow these simple steps:
- Use circle or tape roll to trace circles on craft paper
- Use scissors to cut out paper circles
- Take a paper circle and fold in half and half again (continue process until you have multiple circles cut and folded
- Take glue and attach sides of circles together
- Continue until you have – circles connected
- Add glue to one side of your straw
- Attach straw to the folds of the connected papers
- Open the papers around the straw
- Attached glue the open sides on the papers
