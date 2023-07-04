Making an umbrella craft that’s great for your little ones This project is perfect if the day becomes slow before fireworks at night!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you’re looking for a quick and fun project for your kids on the Fourth, we have the perfect idea: a DIY mini-umbrella!

All you need are the following supplies to make the umbrella, which is sure to entertain your little ones if the day becomes slow before the fireworks at night.

Supplies:

Craft paper

Scissors

Pencil/pen

Tape or circle to trace

Glue or tape

Straw

Now, all that’s left is to follow these simple steps:

Use circle or tape roll to trace circles on craft paper Use scissors to cut out paper circles Take a paper circle and fold in half and half again (continue process until you have multiple circles cut and folded Take glue and attach sides of circles together Continue until you have – circles connected Add glue to one side of your straw Attach straw to the folds of the connected papers Open the papers around the straw Attached glue the open sides on the papers

[Read also: Exploring creative crafts that will keep your kids entertained]

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.