Save the Date! Here’s when tickets go on sale for this year’s St. Jude Dream Home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Mark your calendars! You will officially be able to get your tickets for your chance to win this year’s St. Jude Dream Home on Wednesday, July 26, at 6 a.m.

In 2022, tickets sold out in just 28 hours. Because of the overwhelming response, supporters are asked to save this year’s date and time to not miss their chance to get tickets.

Tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home go on sale starting at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, July 26. (Source: St. Jude / WBTV)

This year’s dream home is being built just west of Monroe on Grey Pond Lane. The more than 2,800-square-foot home, built by builder Jeff Newton with Newton Custom Homes and Realty, is on nearly an acre of land. His designer daughter Haley Newton is outfitting the modern-ranch style home with all the bells and whistles.

The home will feature three bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a bonus space and numerous custom features including a massive hidden pantry, front and back covered porches, and an owner’s suite and closet that would be anyone’s dream.

The goal of the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is to raise $3 million for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. (Source: Newton Custom Homes and Realty / WBTV)

An army of volunteers and sponsors help to make the home possible.

Tickets for a chance to win the home are just $100 and only 30,000 of them will be sold. This is WBTV’s 10th year partnering for the Dream Home campaign, and we’re hoping to raise a record $3 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

That amount of money would cover treatment for seven children from start to finish. Children and their families who are treated at St. Jude never have to pay for treatment, travel housing or food.

Over the last nine years, WBTV has helped raise more than $13.9 million for St. Jude.

In addition to a chance to win the home, your ticket will also get you entered to win several other great prizes, especially if you get your ticket on the very first day.

Other prizes include:

First Day Prize: $5,000 Visa gift card, courtesy of Burrow, Welchel & Culp Orthodontics - Deadline to enter: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

$5,000 Visa gift card, courtesy of Burrow, Welchel & Culp Orthodontics - Deadline to enter: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Tickets on Sale Prize: $2,500 Publix gift card, courtesy of Publix - Deadline: July 27, 2023

$2,500 Publix gift card, courtesy of Publix - Deadline: July 27, 2023 Early Bird Prize: 2023 Camry LE, courtesy of Mike Johnson’s Hickory Toyota - Deadline: Aug. 9, 2023

2023 Camry LE, courtesy of Mike Johnson’s Hickory Toyota - Deadline: Aug. 9, 2023 Bonus Prize: $5,000 Belk gift card, courtesy of Belk - Deadline: Aug. 23, 2023

Make sure you are watching WBTV on Wednesday, July 26, at 6 a.m., when we will give you the phone number to call and the website to visit to reserve your ticket.

Keep in mind if you are outside of North Carolina, you will have to reserve your ticket by phone because of state law.

