Chatting with Charlotte native and award-winning actress Amina Faye

Amina Faye Faye currently plays Jane Seymour in the musical 'Six.'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s not every day that you get to sit down with an award-winning actress, but today, that’s exactly what the QC Life team got to do.

Amina Faye, a native of Charlotte and graduate of Union County’s Central Academy of Technology and Arts (CATA), came by the studio to chat.

Faye currently plays Jane Seymour in the musical ‘Six’ as part of the Boleyn Company tour.

In the past, she has won both Blumey and Jimmy awards, and was named best actress at the 2016 National High School Musical Theatre Awards in New York.

After graduating from CATA, Faye went on to earn a degree from Penn State.

