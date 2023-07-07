How to do self-tanning right We all have seen self-tans gone wrong, so here’s how to get a healthy glow.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Morning) - As the dangers of UV-induced tanning have become more commonly known, self-tanning has continued to grow into a popular alternative.

However, whether its mouse, lotion, or spray being used to self-tan, obtaining a natural-looking color is difficult.

Don’t worry, though, because we sat down with Charlton Alicea Tapp of Tapp Beauty to learn the tricks to a perfect summer glow.

To learn about the other products and services Tapp Beauty offers, you can check out it’s Instagram @Tappbeauty or Facebook page.

Related: Keeping your skin looking fresh for spring

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.