Tap into your musical side with Arts+

It’s never too late to take up a new hobby!

Tap into your musical side with Arts+ It’s never too late to take up a new hobby!

By WBTV Web Staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Morning) - Have you ever wanted to play an instrument or take up singing? Well, it’s never too late to add either of those to your skillset.

Thanks to Arts+, an organization dedicated to illuminating the significance of arts for people across the Charlotte-area, you can start your musical journey right now!

To help adults fulfill their wishes of picking up music, Arts+ offers multiple courses such as their Summer Tune Up: a six-week program that meets for 30-60 minutes each week.

This program is not only a great introduction to music, but also completely flexible enough to accommodate those who must work various hours.

We welcomed Wes Smith, Arts+ Director of Music Programs, and Marissa Keener, a Suzuki Strings Artistic Director at the organization, to highlight what they bring to the table and why music is worth learning.

For more information regarding Arts+, you can visit their Facebook or Instagram.

You May Also Like: Charlotte senior citizen discovers hidden art talent

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

QC Morning
WBTV Web Staff

WBTV Web Staff

WBTV's digital team collaborated on the creation and updating of this story.