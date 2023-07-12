Tap into your musical side with Arts+ It’s never too late to take up a new hobby!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Morning) - Have you ever wanted to play an instrument or take up singing? Well, it’s never too late to add either of those to your skillset.

Thanks to Arts+, an organization dedicated to illuminating the significance of arts for people across the Charlotte-area, you can start your musical journey right now!

To help adults fulfill their wishes of picking up music, Arts+ offers multiple courses such as their Summer Tune Up: a six-week program that meets for 30-60 minutes each week.

This program is not only a great introduction to music, but also completely flexible enough to accommodate those who must work various hours.

We welcomed Wes Smith, Arts+ Director of Music Programs, and Marissa Keener, a Suzuki Strings Artistic Director at the organization, to highlight what they bring to the table and why music is worth learning.

For more information regarding Arts+, you can visit their Facebook or Instagram.

