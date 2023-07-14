Pollo Fries celebrates National French Fry Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - On national French Fry day Charlotte will get a glimpse at fries that showcase the best flavors of Peru.

VIVA Chicken is celebrating their 10 years of serving the hottest, freshest chicken anniversary since opening their first restaurant on Elizabeth Avenue in Charlotte in 2013.

They have since been recognized by Forbes for their growth! - All recipes are inspired by co-founder and Peru Native, Chef Bruno Macchiavello’s family recipes.

VIVA Chicken Launches New Pollo Fries https://t.co/ZxIC9HPbpW @vivachicken — Holy City Sinner (@HolyCitySinner) June 30, 2023

Pollo Fries are hand-cut golden French fries topped with VIVA’s signature pulled rotisserie chicken, red peppers, green onions and made in-house daily yellow and green sauces.

Pollo Frie is a brand new “secret” menu item only available online. Pollo fries started as a team member’s favorite menu hack that caught fire with guests.

Kevin Rufty, director of Training at VIVA chicken talked about the success of the fries and how much guests are enjoying dish.

After seeing how much the team was enjoying Pollo Fries, VIVA decided to see how guests liked them. They began doing “Random Acts of Kindness” and would drop a box of the loaded fries in a to-go bag with the note, ‘Let us know what you think.’

The response was amazing, and the team decided to make it their first digitally exclusive offer.

VIVA Chicken is announcing details for their 3rd annual VIVA Week, running July 21-30 (10 days to celebrate 10 years of service.

The VIVA Chicken food truck will also serve up their new limited-time Verde Chicken Taco and digitally exclusive offering, pollo fries for visitors on the go to get a glimpse Peruvian flavor french fries in Charlotte.

