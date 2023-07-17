AJ and the Cool Kids organization assisting families in Charlotte area

Helping families affected by autism AJ and the Cool Kids raise money to help autistic kids in the area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Tonya and Antonio Tolson, the parents of AJ, who was diagnosed with Level I/II autism, began a nonprofit to help form a community of families in a similar situation.

AJ and the Cool Kids was created in 2022, and since then the Tolson family has provided education, awareness and financial support to ensure that families have access to vital care after an autistic diagnosis for their child.

Tonya Tolson, executive director, stopped by the QC Studio to discuss an upcoming fundraiser.

The second annual Mardi Gras Gala will is scheduled Aug. 5 in uptown Charlotte at 8 p.m. in the Harvey B. Gantt Center.

Last year’s event raised more than $1,000 for a family in need, and they hope to help two families this year with autism expenses.

The gala will include a DJ, cocktails and hors d’oeuvres for partygoers to enjoy. Tickets are available on Eventbrite until Aug. 1.

