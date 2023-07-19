Sparkles and Colors: Learning to create a Barbie-themed room ahead of the movie’s release A designer suggested using various colors, sparkles and patterns to spruce up rooms.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - With the new movie just days away from premiering, everything Barbie is all the rage right now.

To hop on the Barbie trend, we spoke with a designer about creating a Barbie-themed room - a tribute to the classic Barbie Dream Houses.

Marie Cloud, owner and principal designer of Indigo Pruitt Design Studio, said a key thing to keep in mind is to have plenty of color. Various shades of pink, blue and yellow are perfect.

Sparkles and patterns can also make for the dream Barbie-themed room.

To hear more of Cloud’s fun, creative ideas, be sure to watch our full segment above.

Related: Beautiful tutus are custom-made by local business

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.