Happening this weekend: Young Icons Music Festival

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - This weekend is the Young Icons Music Festival. The three-day event will occur at Camp North End.

Young Icons strives to create opportunities for local kids interested in music to have an outlet. There will be workshops and live performances as well as talks from local artists. The event is designed for children ages 11-17 to participate and learn more about the music industry.

For more information about the festival and to register your child visit their website.

