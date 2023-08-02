Corks, Cooks, & Books celebrates second anniversary Opened in the summer of 2021, Corks, Cooks, & Books is the area’s first and only wine bar, restaurant and bookstore.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Welcome to Corks, Cooks & Books! “CCB.”

In 2017, Mindy Kuhn (owner of Warren Publishing) met Shonali Thomas (owner of SplenDishes Kitchen) when Mindy published Shonali’s second cookbook.

The two soon became good friends, bonding over lemon drop martinis and fun – and often inappropriate – conversation.

It wasn’t long before the two cooked up a plan to combine their talents and passions, resulting in Corks, Cooks, & Books.

Opened in the summer of 2021, they are the area’s first and only wine bar, restaurant and bookstore. Come on in and grab a bite, a drink and a good read!

The establishment makes delicious “Shreemp tacos” and “Shondy Drop” wine cocktails. They have a patio for outdoor dining, as well as a full bookstore, wine bar and amazing restaurant.

You can follow Corks, Cooks, and Books on social media and stay connected.

Website: corkscooksandbooks.com

Instagram: @corks_cooks_and_books

Facebook: Corks, Cooks & Books

