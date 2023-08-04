Making vegan cookies with Cocoas Cookies Local business stops by the QC studio to make a vegan alternative to a delicious dessert

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Ms. Bessie Nicole Barnes sat down to talk about “Cocoas Cookies” and what makes her vegan treats stand out in the community.

She discussed how she got started, what makes cookies vegan, what makes Cocoas cookies stand out as well as cookie flavors and other upcoming events for those who are interested.

If you want to keep up with Cocoas Cookies you can follow them on social media.

SOCIALS:

Website: cocoascookiesshop.com

Instagram: _@cocoascookies

