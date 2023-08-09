Inside the efforts to increase doggy lifespans A team at NC State is currently conducting a series of clinical trials.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - No matter how long your dog lives, it never feels like long enough.

But what if you were able to help them life a longer, healthier life?

According to the American Kennel Club, the average lifespan for small dogs is 10-15 years old, with some able to live up to 20 years. For medium dogs, the average is 10-13 years, and for big dogs, it falls to 10-12 years.

A series of clinical trials are happening now at the North Carolina State University College of Veterinary Medicine to help increase that lifespan.

QC Life’s Kristen Miranda spoke with the lead researcher, Dr. Natasha Olby, about what they’re hoping to learn and if they can help dogs age better.

