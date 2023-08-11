Jorge Andres joins WBTV as new lifestyle anchor, features reporter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV is excited to welcome Jorge Andres as the newest member to the QC Life team.

He is an award-winning anchor, analyst and reporter who brings a deep understanding and experience serving local, national and international audiences.

Jorge was born in Lima, Peru and when he was 5 years old, he and his family immigrated to the United States where he grew up in the Washington, DC area.

His first broadcasting job was for ESPN radio where he was a bilingual play-by-play reporter and involved in the first Spanish-language radio broadcast for the Washington Redskins Radio Broadcast Network.

He worked at regional television broadcast affiliates WZDC Telemundo in DC, NBC Sports Boston, later moving to Miami appearing on duopoly WTVJ NBC6 and WSCV Telemundo 51. He gained national exposure as an English language anchor at ESPN on SportsCenter, CBS Sports and NBC Universal / Telemundo where he also was a Sunday Night Football in-studio analyst.

“I’m a firm believer that representation matters, and I love teaching my daughters about my Peruvian roots while also showing them daily how blessed we are to be Americans. The Hispanic community in the Carolinas continues to grow daily and I love being able to tell their stories in either language and connecting with them as a proud representative of the Hispanic community while also shedding light on the bilingual demographic that I believe is the future of our country,” Jorge said.

An avid sports fan, self-proclaimed ‘foodie’ and drummer in his spare time, Jorge is looking forward to exploring Charlotte with his wife Wendy, two daughters and two dogs. He can be seen weekdays at 3 p.m. co-hosting WBTV’s QC at 3 with Kristen Miranda. His first day will be Monday, Aug. 14.

