Chatting with ‘The Godfather’ star Gianni Russo Russo, a mobster-turned-actor, is best known for his role as Carlo Rizzi.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A big-screen star sat down in the QC Life studio on Wednesday to promote his book and life adventures.

Gianni Russo, best known for his role as Carlo Rizzi in “The Godfather,” is hosting the “Gianni Russo Experience” this Sunday at Highland Creek.

The event is a live, multimedia presentation with Russo himself as he shares his charismatic storytelling, pictures, video and captivating live music performances.

His book, “Hollywood Godfather: My Life in the Movies and the Mob,” is his over-the-top memoir chronicling his life’s story of transitioning from a true mobster to an actor and producer.

Prior to his appearance in “The Godfather,” he had never acted, but didn’t need to, having been part of the mob himself.

To hear more about his life and experiences, be sure to listen to our full conversation above.

