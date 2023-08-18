National Potato Day: The Loaded Potato Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Gary Randazzo and ILarian Dziamidau who are the owners and co-owners of the restaurant spoke briefly about the restaurant and some of the interesting cuisine that is being offered at their establishment.
On national potato day we also got a glimpse of some of the many recipes that make the loaded baked potatoes so good.
They also have dining amenities that are suitable for a great night out to eat for customers.
The Loaded potato is located in South End and are open until 2 a.m., from Thursday to Sunday.
If you would like more information the establishment you can follow them on their website and social media platforms down below.
SOCIAL MEDIA:
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.