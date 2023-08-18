National Potato Day: The Loaded Potato Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Gary Randazzo and ILarian Dziamidau who are the owners and co-owners of the restaurant spoke briefly about the restaurant and some of the interesting cuisine that is being offered at their establishment.

On national potato day we also got a glimpse of some of the many recipes that make the loaded baked potatoes so good.

They also have dining amenities that are suitable for a great night out to eat for customers.

The Loaded potato is located in South End and are open until 2 a.m., from Thursday to Sunday.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 4 Loaded Potato: National Potato Day Loaded Baked Potato recipes (The Loaded Potato)

If you would like more information the establishment you can follow them on their website and social media platforms down below.

SOCIAL MEDIA:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.