Sharing Hope: Tiffany Johnson’s life after shark attack survival Tiffany will discuss how she uses her experiences to spread hope and encourage others.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Tiffany Johnson shares her story on surviving a shark attack and how God helped her through recovery.

Be An Overcomer Ministries will have an event this Sunday at 9:30 a.m., where Tiffany will discuss how she uses her experiences to spread hope and encourage others.

Other events coming up will be held at Connect Christian Church, Hendrick Motorsports, and John Hendrick Fellowship Lunch (for the employees) on August 23.

