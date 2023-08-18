Splatter Charlotte opening this fall in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Tim Miner and Time Edwards came by the QC Studio to talk about the “Splatter Charlotte” opening this fall.

Splatter Charlotte is opening a new location at Urban District Market in NoDa across from Free Range Brewing.

Splatter Charlotte is mainly for adults, and it’s perfect for a day date, an anniversary, a birthday present, or just a fun day out with your friends.

It’s a great activity for people who are active in the creative community, as well as for people who think they can’t draw a stick figure because they have no creativity. It’s an opportunity to take an hour, free yourself from judgement, and make something you are going to love.

That way, when people come over to your house for a dinner party and they say, “where did you get that great piece of art?” you can say with confidence, “I make my own art”.

They do team building exercises as well, so if you are looking to do something new with your coworkers and make some office décor that is made for your community, by your community, then you’ve found the right activity.

