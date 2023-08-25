Bring your vision to life at the Shoedio

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Charlotte’s only custom shoe store, Shoedio, recently opened its doors.
The store features a wide variety of shoes and even gives people a chance to customize their own shoe.
The store’s lead instructor, Mike Griffin, began customizing shoes during the pandemic. Since then, he has gone on to design for high-profile athletes.
Griffin said he knew with hard work he could take his gift anywhere. He has since created his own store, Shoedio, and hosts a variety of classes.
These classes are hosted during the weekend and weekdays. For more information, visit their website.
