Bring your vision to life at the Shoedio

A new store in South End is giving people the chance to create a signature shoe.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Charlotte’s only custom shoe store, Shoedio, recently opened its doors.

The store features a wide variety of shoes and even gives people a chance to customize their own shoe.

The store’s lead instructor, Mike Griffin, began customizing shoes during the pandemic. Since then, he has gone on to design for high-profile athletes.

Griffin said he knew with hard work he could take his gift anywhere. He has since created his own store, Shoedio, and hosts a variety of classes.

These classes are hosted during the weekend and weekdays. For more information, visit their website.

