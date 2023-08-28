Carson gives an update on ‘Tasty Pickles’ business In 2020, Carson was a senior at South Iredell High School working on a classroom project that would come to be so much more.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Back in 2020 we introduced you to local man Carson Lester, who has a passion for pickle making.

His business “Tasty Pickles by Carson” became a success and he had the awards to back it up. Carson has autism but doesn’t let his disability define his ability to succeed.

Shortly after his story aired, Carson started gaining a new audience that included a big name; Food Lion brought his product into stores.

It is Carson’s determination that has gotten his pickle products into eight Food Lion stores across Iredell County so far.

QC Life’s Jordan Sawyers caught up with Carson to talk about his success.

