Designing a creative space for kids

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Decorating may seem like something that is time-consuming and costly but the impact it can have on a child’s ability can make this task worth it.

Marie Matthews from Marie Matthews Interiors joined us to talk about ways creative spaces can positively influence children.

Matthews said when decorating it’s important that you think to incorporate the purpose of the room first and create functional zones. If you want to create a study space make sure it has good lighting, seating, and lots of storage space.

Matthews tells us color is also important when decorating spaces, noting that colors can influence focus. Matthews recommends calming blues and greens and pairing them with pops of colors like pinks or yellows.

For more tips and tricks on how to personalize your child’s space, you can visit Marie Matthews Interiors’ website.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.