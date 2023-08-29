Exercises students can do inside their door room Exercises students can do inside their door room

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Exercising has lots of benefits but on campus many of the gyms are overcrowded.

Planet Fitness trainer Raphael Paz joined us to talk about ways to stay fit without having to leave your dorm room.

Paz said before you get started, you want to stretch to avoid any potential injuries. He added while running is good cardio, there are simple exercises you can do in a confined space like a dorm room.

For more tips on how to keep your body moving, you can check out Planet Fitness’ Instagram.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.