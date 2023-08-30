Could the future of mobile phones be foldable?

The future of foldable phones The future of foldable phones

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The mobile phone has changed a lot over the last two decades.

While iPhones and Galaxy phones lead the market things could be changing. Lisa Eadicicco from CNET joined us to talk about a trend that is happening in South Korea.

Foldable phones are relatively new to the market, and much different from the traditional flip phone. Eadicicco said the big appeal has been that you still can have a big screen while being able to fold the phone down to fit into your pocket.

These phones aren’t cheap; the Samsung Foldable costs around $1,800. With the Apple event happening in September, cell phone users may soon see an Apple version of this ongoing trend.

For more information on this growing trend visit the CNET website.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.