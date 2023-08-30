Nonprofit teaching the youth about music production Backspins Music Academy joined the show to talk about music production.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Backspinz Music Academy is empowering aspiring musicians by educating them. Music can be a complex subject, many songs you hear are often created through a collaborative effort.

Backspinz Music Academy offers a variety of courses in production, DJing, recording, engineering, film scoring, songwriting and finger drumming. This morning, one of their students joined us to showcase their skills. JT has been part of the academy and has grown his producing skills.

Claude Whitfield is the founder of Backspinz Music Academy, he says his goal is to nurture the talent in Charlotte. The academy is made possible through support from the community including Charlotte is Creative.

For more information, you can visit the academy’s website.

