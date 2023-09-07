Yiasou Greek Festival returns for 45th year in the Queen City This year’s festival runs Sept. 8-10 at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Yiasou Greek Festival is returning to the Queen City for its 45th year this weekend.

Running Sept. 8-10, the festival begins at 11 a.m. each day and highlights many different elements of Greek culture, from dance to food to wine and music.

Activities such as cathedral tours and live reenactments are also happening as part of the festivities.

Admission is $5, although kids 12 and under get in free with an adult.

John Shelton, director of communication for Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, where the festival is held, joined the show to talk more about the event and what to expect.

