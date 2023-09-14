Carolina Breast Friends helping cancer community Carolina Breast Friends is a space to heal and empower breast cancer patients on their journeys.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cancer diagnosis can be devastating and overwhelming. One local group is working to create a safe space for breast cancer survivors and what they call thrivers.

Carolina Breast Friends is headquartered at The Pink House off of East Morehead Street and is a space to heal and empower breast cancer patients on their journeys. Lisa Dale, the Executive Director of Carolina Breast Friends, stopped by QC@3 to discuss the group’s local efforts and their Roaring in Pink fundraiser.

Learn more at carolinabreastfriends.org. You can also follow them on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook @cbreastfriends.

