How to prepare your houseplants for the Fall How to prepare your houseplants for the Fall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - With just five days until the fall season begins, it’s time to think about how you can keep up your houseplants.

Veronica Leo, the founder of Verde Tribe, joined us to give us some tips to make this transition easier.

Leo said assessing your plants is the first step in preparing them for the change. She also recommends changing your plant’s water schedule and monitoring how much sunlight they are getting. With less sun, your plants will most likely need less water.

Leo added it’s also pest season, so make sure you are taking preventative measures to protect your plant.

For more information, you can visit Verde Tribe’s website.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.