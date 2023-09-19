‘The Conspiracy’ is the newest hidden gem in Uptown ‘The Conspiracy’ is the newest hidden gem in Uptown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you are headed Uptown and looking for a place that slows down the fast pace happening in that part of town, you can head to The Conspiracy.

This new speakeasy crafts specialty cocktails and provides a variety of food options.

The cocktail bar is located near Bank of America Stadium and tucked away next to The Vue Charlotte. Restaurant owners said they aim to create a nice ambiance inside.

For more information on The Conspiracy, visit their website.

