‘The Conspiracy’ is the newest hidden gem in Uptown

We’re introducing Charlotte’s latest speakeasy.

‘The Conspiracy’ is the newest hidden gem in Uptown ‘The Conspiracy’ is the newest hidden gem in Uptown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you are headed Uptown and looking for a place that slows down the fast pace happening in that part of town, you can head to The Conspiracy.

This new speakeasy crafts specialty cocktails and provides a variety of food options.

The cocktail bar is located near Bank of America Stadium and tucked away next to The Vue Charlotte. Restaurant owners said they aim to create a nice ambiance inside.

For more information on The Conspiracy, visit their website.

Related: Talking latest wedding cake trends with Miri Nadler Cake Design

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

QC@3
Faith Alford

Faith Alford

Faith Alford joined the WBTV News Morning Team as a reporter/MMJ in January of 2023.