The Happy Hound hot dog stand returns The stand has been up again for nearly two weeks.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Although Thomas Neelon’s cart was stolen a few months ago, The Happy Hound hot dog stand is now back in business.

The owner of The Happy Hound hot dog cart has been back in his spot in the parking lot of Hatties Tap and Tavern in Plaza Midwood for nearly two weeks.

QC Life’s Jordan Sawyers was there as Neelon unveiled the next stage of his comeback - and told us about parts of his story you may not have heard before.

