Pumpkin picking begins Sept. 30 at Carrigan Farms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Fall is just around the corner, and with that comes one of the season’s most popular traditions.

If you’re looking to find the perfect pumpkin for fall dishes or as a jack-o-lantern for the coming spooky season, Carrigan Farms is a destination for all your fall pumpkins.

Pumpkin picking starts Sept. 30 and is available every day through the end of October. The event is $15 per person, which includes a tractor-drawn hayride to and from the pumpkin patch with stops at a small petting zoo. At the patch, you pick pumpkins right from the patch, straight off the vine

Reservations are required and can be made online here.

For more on this fun fall activity, we talked with Terrell Chestnut, the public relations director for Carrigan Farms.

