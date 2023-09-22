The Asbury mixes Charlotte tradition with southern taste QC Morning takes a look at the Asbury, a modern Southern restaurant inside one of Charlotte’s historic landmarks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Are you looking for a gourmet restaurant with a touch of history?

Take a step inside The Dunhill Hotel in uptown Charlotte and you’ll find The Asbury, a restaurant focusing on elevated southern food.

Nestled in the lobby of the city’s only historic boutique hotel, the restaurant is named in honor of architect Louis Asbury, Sr. In 1929, the Charlotte native designed what is now The Dunhill Hotel.

For the first time since 2020, The Asbury has an executive chef, Chef Tim Groody. A staple in Charlotte’s food scene for many years, the chef has worked to bring a local, southern flare to the menu.

The Dunhill Hotel is a member of Historic Hotels of America®, the official program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation for recognizing and celebrating the finest historic hotels across America, and is one of the program’s first boutique establishments.

