The Witches’ Brew gives customers a ‘Harry Potter’-themed experience

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - For an experience to get ready for the coming Halloween season, our QC Life team has the magical restaurant for your wizarding desires.

The Witches’ Brew is a Harry Potter-themed afternoon tea party that will enchant your taste buds and transport you to the wizarding world of Harry Potter.

Wear your finest wizard robes or house scarves and prepare to sip on potions and savor spellbinding treats, as you mingle with fellow witches and wizards.

From chocolate frogs to Witches Brew, their menu is filled with enchanting delights sure to satisfy even the most discerning Hogwarts students.

Our QC@3 team talks to Ashera Anderson, owner of the tea company.

